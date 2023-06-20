Controversial Blaze casino registered to member of Malta blockchain taskforce

Blaze.com, the online casino website subject to a major scandal in Brazil over the past month for alleged money laundering and scams is linked to a Maltese-registered company based at the address for Carlo Stivala, Head of The Foundation for Information Technology Accessibility (FITA), and member of Malta’s 2017 blockchain task force.

Blaze Ltd. (C 88109), registered in 2018 and struck off in May 2023 was based at Stivala’s address in Mellieha, with Blaze CEO Nicholas Cass Beugg and COO Nick Van Gorsel listed as directors.

When contacted by The Shift, Stivala claimed that Blaze Ltd. only provided a Maltese address, bookkeeping services and a company service provider (CSP) license through ITP Advisors Ltd, a consultancy company also registered at Stivala’s home address. Stivala claimed that “they [Cass Beugg and Van Gorsel] stopped answering us” leading him to ask for Blaze Ltd.’s dissolution.

Before this link was established, on 12 June, The Shift reported how Blaze was also linked to a Maltese-registered online gambling certification company, being ultimately owned by the EM Group of companies with offices in Sliema.

The online casino stands accused of money laundering and running a scam which allegedly funnelled funds from players to online influencers, including football player Neymar Jr., which had promoted the casino in Brazil, where its target demographic lay.

Stivala is the CEO of FITA, a government initiative to improve accessibility to ICT services. He was also part of Malta’s Blockchain Taskforce, launched in 2017, listed as a contributing financial expert.

Stivala is also the owner of many other companies, most registered at the same Mellieha address, involved in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector including JACS International Ltd., Coins Malta Ltd., and Blockchain Services Malta Ltd. among others.

The controversy surrounding Blaze exploded when Brazilian YouTuber Daniel Penin released a video investigation on 23 May entitled ‘Take from the poor and give to influencers’ charting the online casino’s rise in popularity in Brazil and uncovering a series of subsidiary companies in an effort to find the ultimate beneficiary owners.

Blaze was owned by Profilic Trade N.V., whose registered address was the same as that of Trustmoore Curacao which was ultimately owned by eMoore N.V.

eMoore forms part of the EM Group of companies based in Malta. Trustmoore, whose parent company is based in the Netherlands, also holds subsidiaries Trustmoore Corporate Services and Trustmoore Malta Limited in Malta, which share offices with eMoore Malta and EM Group at Windsor Street, Sliema.

Blaze hired over 400 influencers including internationally recognised names such as football player Neymar Jr to promote its online casino websites, garnering an over 95% Brazilian audience despite gambling being illegal in Brazil. By allowing over 40 million players to access its website from Brazil while actually being based in Curacao, Blaze avoided being shut down by Brazilian authorities, a loophole commonly exploited in the online gambling industry.

A survey carried out by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project in collaboration with Brazilian site Portal do Bitcoin found that following the allegations and Pelin’s video, Blaze has now accumulated a total of 15 lawsuits in eight Brazilian states.

The 2017 Blockchain Taskforce was launched by Economy and EU Funds Minister Silvio Schembri in his former capacity as Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation with the aim of advising the former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s government on the country’s strategy in fulfilling the “blockchain island” failed project.

It was chaired by Vincent Muscat, former Permanent Secretary for the Parliamentary Secretariat, and included Steve Tendon, Dr Ian Gauci, former MGA Executive Chairman Joseph Cuschieri, Loui Mercieca, MITA Enterprise Architect Wayne Grixti, Carlo Stivala, and Mario Borg.