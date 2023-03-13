Lawyer accused of libel by Joseph Muscat confident ‘the truth will emerge’

Christian Grima, the lawyer being sued for libel by disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat, emerged from court today telling The Shift he was confident that “the truth will emerge in the end”.

Muscat initiated the court case in May 2021 over a Facebook post by Grima captioned “What happened to her? Your husband blew her up. That’s what happened to her”. The caption was posted in response to euphemistic comments made by the former prime minister’s wife Michelle about journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

The case was dropped in December 2021 after Muscat failed to appear in court three consecutive times but it has since been reopened.

Grima said, “We will present the evidence and summon all the witnesses necessary to substantiate our defence of this libel action before summoning Muscat back on the stand to continue with his testimony.”

During cross-examination, Muscat claimed that the Facebook post could only be interpreted as accusing him directly of the murder. He said that the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry “found that I had no involvement in the murder”.

While the public inquiry did not find Muscat personally accountable, it did find that the State, under Muscat’s premiership, was responsible for the murder by creating a “culture of impunity” in which it was committed.

Muscat went on to claim “not even his worst critics” had ever said he was a murderer and that no one in parliament had accused him of being involved in the Caruana Galizia assassination.

Muscat said he did not remember who the Police Commissioner was during the assassination when asked. The court pointed out it was Lawrence Cutajar, who has been widely ridiculed for his inaction on various cases.

When asked about his former chief of staff Keith Schembri, Muscat said he still trusted him “as a person”. Schembri has been arrested over charges of money laundering, criminal conspiracy, accountancy crimes, fraud, false testimony and forgery.

Muscat claimed that while he had critiqued Schembri on several occasions, he could not have stopped “things which he did not know about”, despite Schembri’s testimony that he kept Muscat “informed of everything”.

During the cross-examination, Muscat was also asked if he suffered from any medical conditions. He confirmed that he suffered from a condition which caused him to faint but that this had only happened once publicly.

The government had shirked common practice and failed to inform the public of Muscat’s ailment when he had fainted at an event in which he was speaking. The event happened two days before Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

The reopened case is presided over by Magistrate Victor Axiak, with Pawlu Lia assisting Joseph Muscat and Carl Grech assisting Christian Grima.