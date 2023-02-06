Abela’s Triumph of the Will

In 1934 the German filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl produced an epic propaganda film, Triumph of the Will, for the Nazis. In the film, Hitler is portrayed as a German Messiah who will bring glory to the nation. Released in 1935 it became one of the best examples of film propaganda.

Now Labour’s government is following in Reifenstahl’s footsteps. The official government website MaltaGov has just published Abela’s own Triumph of the Will – a film entirely focused on Robert Abela. There is not a single frame in which Abela does not feature. The film tells us nothing about government projects, nothing about their progress – it is pure glorification of the leader.

Reifenstahl’s techniques – such as a moving camera, telephoto lenses and the revolutionary use of music and cinematography – earned her film recognition as the greatest propaganda film in history.

Abela’s shorter version uses precisely the same techniques – with the same objective.

The short video shows us Abela visiting various places in Gozo – village squares, indoor and outdoor cafes, the Nadur primary school, the aquatic centre in Rabat, the Gozo regional development authority offices.

But the focus is firmly on Abela and the adoring public welcoming him, greeting him, honouring him, bowing before him.

Like Reifenstahl’s film, Abela’s is mostly shot from below eye level – portraying him as the great leader, the national hero. He’s seen chatting with people in the streets as they rush to shake his holy hand. He’s sitting back smiling, listening to the concerns of one citizen. He enjoys a coffee in an open-air cafe in front of a church. Schoolchildren stand to attention as the great leader surveys their classroom. Another young student listens intently to the leader’s sage words.

Abela’s shown striding purposefully in a hard hat and high-visibility jacket leading a team of determined project managers to action. He then smiles benevolently as he’s briefed about the great aquatic centre project – the same one that’s years behind schedule and millions over budget thanks to Joseph Portelli and Charles Polidano, ic-Caqnu.

It ends with Abela at the Gozo regional development authority’s offices making a speech, a camera in the foreground focusing on his face with GRDA chairperson Michael Grech obsequiously and submissively clapping for the leader.

In the Triumph of the Will, there are frequent close-ups of people watching and listening to Hitler. Hitler emerges from his plane to thunderous applause as Wagner’s Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg plays triumphantly.

Abela lands in Gozo as people in the street greet him with religious fervour, Xaghra’s church bells in the background. An elderly gentleman rises to his feet at the mere sight of the hero. Old and young hail the leader. Abela even abusively uses schoolchildren for his partisan propaganda. The telephoto lens focuses on one boy’s face which is clearly recognisable. That boy’s beautiful, innocent, adoring eyes serve the propagandist purposes of the video perfectly – that boy represents the nation willingly putting its destiny in the hands of the beneficent leader.

Like Riefenstahl’s film, Abela’s uses no verbal commentary. Reifenstahl preferred to make her points through rapid editing cuts, montages and music. Abela’s film uses the exact same techniques. The rousing music and the perfectly edited images are designed to sweep us into empathetic identification with the great leader as a kind of human deity.

Hitler walks triumphantly as his troops stand to attention. Abela surveys schoolchildren and members of the GDRA standing to attention.

In the Triumph of the Will, Adolf Hitler delivers his closing speech with his ominous prediction that, “All loyal Germans will become National Socialists.”

Abela’s video does the same. It uses a short clip of former PN MP and Deputy Speaker Ray Bondin, probably without his permission, chatting with Robert Abela – sending the message that even the staunchest Nationalists are on Abela’s side. All loyal Maltese will become Labour.

Hitler wanted a film that would move, appeal to and impress an audience that was not necessarily interested in politics, Riefenstahl commented. In order to achieve this, she was given a large budget and Hitler’s guaranteed personal support.

Abela’s film seeks the same objective. What is entirely shameful is that his video is produced using state funds. It is distributed through official government channels on the MaltaGov website. How many people were involved in filming, editing and launching this purely propagandist video?

We learn nothing new about government work by the end of the film. It conveys no useful information to citizens as the Commissioner of Standards insisted should be the case when he found Carmelo Abela in breach of the code of ethics.

In his speech in the Triumph of the Will, Hitler declares that “the party and the state are one entity”. So does Robert Abela in his own Triumph of the Will.

The message of that video is that the Prime Minister is the Government and that the Prime Minister is the State. The Party is Abela, Abela is the nation and the nation is Abela.

Both films intentionally blur the distinction between the party, the state and the people.

Abela’s video could easily be mistaken for one of the Labour party videos shown prior to his appearance at mass public gatherings – replete with rousing music reaching a climax and the same heroic imagery.

And to make absolutely certain that Party and State are one, the primministru.gov.mt website includes a handy link to a 52-minute video of Abela’s partisan political party event in Mgarr with Rosianne Cutajar as his warm-up act.

Riefenstahl’s Triumph of the Will ends by fading into black. Abela’s fades into dark blue with the MaltaGov emblem suddenly appearing. Abela is MaltaGov. “L’etat c’est moi.”

Hitler didn’t bring glory to Germany. He only brought death, destruction and dishonour. And Leni Riefenstahl distanced herself from the Nazi regime and its murderous leader after their catastrophic end in 1945.