Nothing can touch him

“This week I had the opportunity to speak with a magistrate who told me (“qaltli”) it’s true the current legal framework allows us to give lenient or harsh sentences for certain crimes…. But when we give harsh sentences… these are appealed.. and the appeals court will reduce the sentence”.

This was Prime Minister Robert Abela bragging that he’d had a discussion with a female magistrate on matters related to her duties.

Is Prime Minister Robert Abela just plain stupid? Or just reckless?

This is the Prime Minister of a European State which purports to be a democratic republic built on the separation of powers. Instead, Abela, who heads the executive and is part of the legislature, publicly declares he had a private conversation with a member of the judiciary about sentencing.

Does Abela not understand what the separation of powers is?

As early as 1748 Montesquieu wrote in his book ‘The Spirit of Laws’: “When the legislative and executive persons are invested in the same person, or in the same body of magistrates, there can be no liberty – there is no liberty if the powers of judging are not separated from the legislative and executive – there would be an end to everything”.

But does Abela care? No.

Neither, it seems, does he care about getting the magistrate into trouble. Clause 26 of the Code of Ethics for the Judiciary is pretty explicit about contact with members of the Executive: “Although it may be useful and proper to maintain a dialogue between the Bench and the organs of state, members of the Judiciary shall not however communicate in private with members of the Executive on any matter connected with their duties or functions except through or after express consultation with the Senior Magistrate and/or Chief Justice”.

That Code of Ethics is binding for the purpose of Act 101A(11) (d) of the Constitution of Malta. A Judge or Magistrate found to have breached that Code could either receive a warning, a fine, a suspension for six months on half pay or may be recommended for removal from the Bench, depending on the gravity of the breach.

The problem is that according to the amended Act 101B (5) disciplinary proceedings against a judge or magistrate can only commence upon receipt of a complaint from the Chief Justice or the Justice Minister.

And Jonathan Attard is unlikely to report the magistrate who’s confided in Robert Abela to the Commission.

What’s even worse is that the Ministerial Code of Ethics is completely silent on communication between members of the Executive and the Judiciary. But the code of ethics is silent on many things, simply because they are so obviously inappropriate and unethical that they don’t require being stated.

Anybody with a basic knowledge of the principles of democracy understands the fundamental importance of the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary. Surely Robert Abela, a lawyer, knows that well. But that has never stopped him interfering with the work of the Judiciary.

It was Abela who threatened the Caruana Galizia inquiry with cutting it short. It was Abela who publicly intimidated and harassed the magistrate who ordered the search at Joseph Muscat’s residence. And now it’s Abela discussing sentencing with a magistrate and shamelessly revealing his indiscretions to the public.

As Abela openly trashes the basic principles of our Constitution, the self-declared supreme law of the land, he ironically threatens those “who won’t observe the law” that “they will pay a heavy price”.

In that same Sunday sermon, Robert Abela had the cheek to attack Opposition MPs “who at 9am put on their defence lawyer hat and defend criminals, and at 4pm come to Parliament and want to keep sentencing as it is”.

Abela was defence lawyer for Christian Borg, the alleged money launderer and kidnapper with whom he entered into the “small Zabbar plot” deal worth €45,000. Abela represented the Maksar brothers. Abela was also the lawyer of tal-Qasab mileage scam auto dealer. He wanted an amnesty for those breaching COVID-19 rules.

Abela can’t decide. One minute he wants to pardon everybody and let everyone do as he pleases, the next he’s breathing down the judiciary’s neck to coerce them to issue harsher sentences.

He flagrantly ignores the bald violations of basic decency of his Cabinet – Chris Bonett’s Sicily escapade in his ministerial car, Anton Refalo’s seizure of a Victorian-era artifact, Ian Borg’s condemnation by the courts for his unbelievable statement, the fake Gozo Ministry job for Clayton Bartolo’s girlfriend.

He can’t even stick to the basic rules that should apply to him. In his declaration of assets he couldn’t even bring himself to declare the thousands of euros he made from renting his dilapidated Zejtun property to absent Russian prospective passport buyers. The previous year he didn’t even bother to state his income. His luxury yacht never features in his declaration.

Robert Abela cannot be taken seriously.

Why is he suddenly so keen on justice when his government keeps procuring concrete from his friend Joseph Portelli’s illegal batching plant? Why is he so fussy about the law after he allowed Clint Camilleri’s canvasser and MEP Josianne Cutajar’s brother to cover Comino in deckchairs?

Why does he want to enforce the law when his government has allowed so many to break it without any repercussions? Why is he suddenly so aware of crime after he hid the inquiry report on Carmen Pace’s death for months?

Robert Abela who’s made it so much easier to use drugs is now appalled that drugs caused the death of a young Turkish woman.

Abela knows he shouldn’t be discussing sentencing with a magistrate. Yet he’s not just done it, he’s bragged to the nation that he’s done it.

Abela believes rules don’t apply to him – and he’s right. They don’t. He can do as he pleases, he can break every rule. Nothing can touch him. He knows it and he’s making sure we all know it too.