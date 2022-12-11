Watch: Weekly Roundup #50

Kordin factory built illegally on government land

Following the building collapse tragedy at Kordin, The Shift revealed that the factory was being built illegally on government property. We revealed the name of the owner, the contractor and the architect involved. The lax enforcement led to 20-year-old JeanPaul Sofia’s death, plus another five seriously injured.

Comino beach concessions extended without tender

Beach concessions in Comino given to three individuals close to the Labour government were extended without a tender for at least two consecutive years.

The Shift constrained to file FOI on … FOI study report

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard has refused to answer questions about a study to revamp the Freedom of Information Act despite international criticism.

Carmen Ciantar ordered to make contract available

Carmen Ciantar has been issued an enforcement notice by the Data Protection Commissioner ordering her to make her new contract available.

Gozo Ministry creates more phantom jobs

More Gozitans are expected to be put on the public payroll after the Gozo Ministry issued a new tender for personnel to flick a switch, running at over half a million euro a year.