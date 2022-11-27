Watch: Roundup Week 48

Government rushes to appeals court as The Shift wins more FOI tribunal cases

This comes after the FOI Appeals Tribunal upheld another six of the Data Protection Commissioner’s initial rulings.

€150,000 and counting for Robert and Lydia Abela’s week in New York

Besides his wife and daughter, Abela took an entourage of some 16 employees and some ‘friends’ when attending the annual UN General Assembly.

Misleading of Parliament reported to standards commissioner’s office

Education Minister Clifton Grima misled parliament when he said that the AUM audit report of the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority was published on its website.