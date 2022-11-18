Passengers left stranded as Greek Gozo Channel crew leave to watch football

Hundreds of Gozitans hoping to return home on time after spending a long day at work in Malta on Thursday experienced an unexpected delay when one of the Gozo Channel’s vessels plying the 20-minute crossing between the islands was left at its berth and was taken off the regular schedule.

The reason for the delay was, however, not related to a mechanical fault on the Greek MV Nikolaus, which is being rented for €13,000 a day by Gozo Channel.

Instead, the ‘problem’ preventing the ship from setting sail was that all its crew members were busy watching their national football team play against Malta at the Ta’ Qali national stadium at 6 pm. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Shift is informed that the MV Nikolaus carried out her last trip from Mgarr and arrived at Cirkewwa at 3.18 pm, where she was safely berthed. After that, the crew all left on a bus that was waiting to transport them to Ta’ Qali.

The vessel was left at the berth for the rest of the day and resumed operations only this morning at 7.56 am.

Since it was short one operational vessel, Gozo Channel was unable not to satisfy the late afternoon rush hour’s peak demand and several passengers had to wait a long time to start returning home.

Asked for the reason why the MV Nikolaus was not in operation yesterday afternoon, Gozo Channel did not reply. But company officials anonymously confirmed with The Shift the reason was the football match that the MV Nikolaos’ crew, who are mostly Greek, wanted to watch at all costs.

“We could not believe our ears when we were told to do some extra trips because of a football match,” one crew member from the MV Malita, which had to replace the MV Nikolaos, told The Shift.

“At first we thought a lot of Gozitans wanted to cross over to Malta to go to Ta’ Qali. Little did we know that it was the vessel’s crew that wanted to stop working since it was them who had an appointment at Ta’ Qali. “This is just another example of how Gozo Channel is being managed with total disregard for its clients.”

Stranded passengers who spoke to The Shift said that when they asked for a reason behind the delay, they were not given one.

“At the same time, we noticed that while we were waiting for a ship to embark us, the MV Nikolaos was standing still at its berth, with all its lights off and no crew on board. Little did we know that the crew had a football match to watch,” one angry passenger said.

Another passenger recounted how he even contacted the Gozo Ministry to see what was happening, but no one was there to answer the phone at customer care.

“We have completely lost the plot on this island,” he commented. “This is how us Gozitans are being treated by a government-run company that is supposedly serving us.”

Gozo Channel has been leasing the 35-year-old Greek vessel for the past three years at a reported cost of €13,000 a day, but the company insists on refusing details on the direct order even though the bill is being footed by the taxpayer.

Just a few weeks ago The Shift reported that the vessel, which usually has a 700-passenger capacity, was ordered by Transport Malta to carry a maximum of 350 passengers at any given time because of the vessel’s old age and associated safety concerns.

In the meantime, Gozo Channel is losing millions of euros a year, with the government increasing its subsidies exponentially to keep it afloat.