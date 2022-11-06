WATCH: The weekly roundup

MPO CEO Mifsud charged, denied bail

The sexual abuse scandal at Malta Philharmonic Orchestra revealed by The Shift has now led to charges against the orchestra’s CEO.

On Saturday, Mifsud was charged with using moral and/or physiological violence, causing the alleged victim to fear violence and attempting to tamper with evidence.

Lawyer cashes in on racetrack concession

Lawyer Pio Valletta has cashed in by selling his shares in a public concession for the Marsa horse racetrack, negotiated in 2017 with Joseph Muscat.

The project, promoted by Muscat as a €28 million private investment in the racecourse, is currently at a complete standstill.

Queen’s villa: Heritage Malta ignores questions

Heritage Malta has ignored questions about its refusal of a British foundation’s offer to fund the restoration of Villa Guardamangia.

The Cook Foundation offered the government funds it could raise in the UK for the restoration of Queen Elizabeth II’s former home in Malta.

FOI request on Gozo Channel lease denied

The Gozo Ministry has denied a Freedom of Information request filed by The Shift requesting a copy of the contract between Gozo Channel and the owners of former Ta’ Miema supermarket.

Gozo Channel has been leasing this rundown property from clients of the private audit firm of its chairman Joe Cordina.