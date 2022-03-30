NSO confirms €1.2 billion deficit in 2021

Government finances remained under heavy pressure last year, with the country spending €1.2 billion more than it took in, numbers published today by the National Statistics Office (NSO) show. While the numbers show an improvement of 15 per cent over the record deficit registered in 2020 of €1.5 billion, the ballooning public sector wage bill raises serious concerns about sustainability.

The NSO report on public finances between January and December 2021 show that government spending rose from €5.9 billion in 2020 to €6.6 billion in 2021, an increase of €780 million, or 13.3 per cent.

According to the NSO, personal emoluments (wages and salaries) to public sector employees surpassed the €1 billion mark for the first time, increasing costs to taxpayers by as much as €116 million in just a year.

Additionally, the government pumped more money into its various entities, including authorities and agencies, increasing its contributions to €688 million, a jump of €67 million over 2020.

Government revenue increased by €1 billion, from €4.4 billion in 2020 to €5.4 billion in 2021 – an increase of 22.9 per cent, according to the NSO figures.

At the same time, government’s spending on projects (capital expenditure) was cut by €300 million to reduce costs.

The government’s heavy borrowing to cover its expenditure means interest payment rose to €184 million in 2021 from €181 million in 2020, and hiked national debt to €8.1 billion by the end of 2021. National debt has continued to rise this year, reaching €8.4 billion by the end of February.

During the last budget speech, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that Malta expects to lower its deficit to just 2.9 per cent of GDP in 2024.