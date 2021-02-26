Farrugia Sacco axed from Lands Authority

Former Judge Lino Farrugia Sacco, chairman of the Lands Authority since 2017, has been ‘silently’ axed.

Former Labour candidate and lawyer John Vassallo has been appointed to replace him. He previously held the post of deputy chairperson.

The former Judge, a controversy himself, was removed as other changes occurred that include CEO James Piscopo tendering his resignation.

Piscopo – the former CEO of the Labour Party and a close associate of disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat – left his post soon after media revelations on alleged kickbacks he received during his time as chief of Transport Malta.

When the new Minister responsible for the Authority, Silvio Schembri, announced the appointment of Robert Vella (a former official at the Planning Authority) as CEO last month, he made no mention of the chairperson also being replaced.

Relations between the former Judge and Minister Silvio Schembri, who took over the responsibility of the Authority following a recent Cabinet reshuffle, were immediately strained.

Farrugia Sacco, who in 2014 escaped impeachment by a whisker due to his retirement from the Bench, was appointed by the governing Labour Party to chair the Lands Authority in 2017.

Sources in the Lands Authority said Farrugia Sacco objected to Minister Schembri’s direct involvement. The Minister is renowned for surrounding himself with loyalists, even replacing the members of the board of Air Malta with friends and constituents.

While Robert Vella was promoted to Chair of the Lands Authority, Ernest Azzopardi, a close associate of Minister Schembri from his electoral district, was appointed Deputy Chair, effectively taking control of the Authority’s day to day business.

Azzopardi, from Qrendi, was already appointed to the board of Air Malta last year during Minister Schembri’s short stint as the Minister responsible for the national airline.

The new board at the Lands Authority now no longer includes Eman Castagna – the brother of Manuel Castagna, partner of the now-defunct Nexia BT – and Lisa Brooke, a Gozitan Labour local councillor.

Instead, architect Cleaven Tabone, who used to work at the office of former Labour MP Charles Buhagiar, and Lauren Ellul were appointed governors.

Others retained their place on the board: Maria Cardona, former wife of Minister Chris Cardona; Odette Lewis, wife of Labour organising secretary William Lewis; and Planning Authority official Joseph Scelpello.